Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker is accused by German music duo King Khan and Saba Lou of using their song 'Good Habits (and Bad)' to promote her cosmetics line without their permission.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has found herself being embroiled in legal drama. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been slapped with a lawsuit by German music duo King Khan and Saba Lou for alleged copyright infringement.

The father-daughter musical duo accused the 32-year-old singer of using their song "Good Habits (and Bad)" for her Fenty ad without their permission, according to the lawsuit which is obtained by TMZ. The song was featured in RiRi's post that promoted her cosmetics line, they claimed.

Noting that the "What's My Name?" songstress didn't have have their blessing or legal permission to use the tune, they speculated that she just ripped it off from a music streaming platform. The duo is now suing Rih for damages, noting the ad got more than 3.4 million views. They also demand that she stop using their song.

Neither Rihanna nor her camp has responded to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian native said in a new interview with Closer that she's "always working" on music during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. "I love what I do - but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn't always have been able to do - watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk," she told the magazine. "It's important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves."

She continued sharing, "2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level."

The "Umbrella" hitmaker also revealed her plans to release a cookbook made up of her favorite Caribbean recipes.

Rihanna last released an album, "Anti", which is her eighth studio album, in 2016. Most recently, she was featured on Canadian singer PartyNextDoor's song "Believe It", which was released on March 27 of this year.

