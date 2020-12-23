 
 

'Alien' Writer and Producer David Giler Dies at 77

The Hollywood screenwriter and producer, best known for his work on numerous 'Alien' feature films, passed away at the age of 77 in his house in Bangkok, Thailand over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - "Alien" franchise writer David Giler has passed away at the age of 77.

The screenwriter and producer died at his home in Bangkok, Thailand on 19 December (20).

Giler began his career in TV in the 1960s, penning episodes of "The Gallant Men", "Burke's Law", and "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.", and moved into Hollywood with the 1970 screenplay for Gore Vidal comedy "Myra Breckinridge".

He also worked on "The Parallax View", "The Money Pit", "Fun With Dick and Jane", and "Southern Comfort", and produced the "Tales from the Crypt" and "Tales from the Cryptkeeper" TV shows.

However, he will perhaps be best known for his contributions to the "Alien" horror series.

Giler and his production partner Walter Hill helped to develop Ridley Scott's "Alien" in 1979, and worked with director James Cameron on the story for 1986's "Aliens". They also co-wrote "Alien 3" in 1992, and joined the production team for both sequels

They went on to serve as producers on "Alien Resurrection", and the 2004 release of "Alien vs. Predator", as well as the four subsequent films in the franchise.

Paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator, Hill shared in a statement to Variety, "If you knew David, you knew he was special. The magic of his personality is hard to describe: funny, angry, extremely knowledgeable, extremely well read; it was my privilege to write and produce with him, and more importantly, to have his close and deep friendship for nearly 50 years."

