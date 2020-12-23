 
 

'Survivor' Villain Jonny Fairplay Arrested for Allegedly Stealing From 'Dead' Grandmother

The 49-year-old reality television star has been taken into police custody for allegedly stealing a necklace and furniture from his elderly relative whom he once pretended had died.

AceShowbiz - Reality TV's top villain Jonny Fairplay has been arrested for allegedly stealing from his grandmother.

According to an arrest warrant, obtained by TMZ, the star of America's "Survivor" series has been accused of nabbing furniture and a necklace from Jean Cook - the grandma he pretended had died during an infamous moment on the show in 2003.

A criminal complaint was filed by Jonny's aunt - his grandma's daughter - who claims Jonny and his mother, Patsy Hall, are taking advantage of her mother's severe dementia.

Jonny is accused of removing bar stools, a leather chair, an end table, and a silver necklace from his grandma's home without proper consent. He was busted for larceny last week (ends18Dec20) in his hometown of Danville, Virginia, along with his mother.

Fairplay, real name Jon Dalton, tells the outlet, "I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother)."

Before "Survivor", the reality television star, 49, started his career as a professional wrestler in 1998.

In 2010, he admitted there's animosity between him and host Jeff Probst after he was snubbed from "Heroes vs. Villains" despite previously joining several "Survivor" editions. "It's no secret that Jeff Probst hates me, and I don't go out of my way to be his friend either," so Fairplay claimed.

Besides the survival show, he also appeared on "The Celebrity Newlywed Game" with then-wife Michelle, "Dr. Phil" in an episode titled "Reality TV Stars' Real Life Drama", "Celebrity Poker Showdown", "Celebrity Fear Factor", "Pawn Stars", and "Camp Reality".

