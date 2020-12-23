'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

'Halloween Kills' helmer David Gordon Green is reportedly in negotiations to sit behind the lens for the upcoming follow-up to the Oscar-winning horror movie.

Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - David Gordon Green is reportedly in talks to direct a new sequel to "The Exorcist".

The "Halloween Kills" filmmaker is reportedly poised to take on another classic horror flick with Blumhouse Productions.

Little is known about the project at this stage and it is unknown as to whether it will ignore the previous two "Exorcist" sequels, two prequels and TV series, just as the 2018 Halloween film ignored the original slasher flick's numerous follow-ups.

William Friedkin directed the original film, which was one of the highest-grossing horror flicks in history as well as the first film in the genre to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The movie was adapted from William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name and starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Linda Blair as possessed child Regan MacNeil. The film was so terrifying to audiences that many cinema-goers fainted or needed medical attention during screenings.

Friedkin recently revealed on social media that he would not be involved in any sequel.

The 85-year-old director wrote on Twitter, "There's a rumour on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version of The Exorcist. This isn't a rumour, it's a flat-out lie."

"There's not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this."

Earlier this year when the movie was first rumored to get a reboot, horror fans were outraged. They launched a petition condemning the project. Morgan Creek, the current owner of the franchise, later clarified on Twitter, "For the record, we will never attempt to remake THE EXORCIST."

So it's now apparently revealed the project is not a remake but a sequel.