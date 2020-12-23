 
 

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

'Halloween Kills' helmer David Gordon Green is reportedly in negotiations to sit behind the lens for the upcoming follow-up to the Oscar-winning horror movie.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - David Gordon Green is reportedly in talks to direct a new sequel to "The Exorcist".

The "Halloween Kills" filmmaker is reportedly poised to take on another classic horror flick with Blumhouse Productions.

Little is known about the project at this stage and it is unknown as to whether it will ignore the previous two "Exorcist" sequels, two prequels and TV series, just as the 2018 Halloween film ignored the original slasher flick's numerous follow-ups.

William Friedkin directed the original film, which was one of the highest-grossing horror flicks in history as well as the first film in the genre to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The movie was adapted from William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name and starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Linda Blair as possessed child Regan MacNeil. The film was so terrifying to audiences that many cinema-goers fainted or needed medical attention during screenings.

  See also...

Friedkin recently revealed on social media that he would not be involved in any sequel.

The 85-year-old director wrote on Twitter, "There's a rumour on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version of The Exorcist. This isn't a rumour, it's a flat-out lie."

"There's not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this."

Earlier this year when the movie was first rumored to get a reboot, horror fans were outraged. They launched a petition condemning the project. Morgan Creek, the current owner of the franchise, later clarified on Twitter, "For the record, we will never attempt to remake THE EXORCIST."

So it's now apparently revealed the project is not a remake but a sequel.

You can share this post!

New Mom Kristen Wiig Struggling to Be Away From Her Kids

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name
Most Read
Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'
Movie

Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Tom Hanks Recalls Clashing with Director Paul Greengrass on Set of Their New Movie

Tom Hanks Recalls Clashing with Director Paul Greengrass on Set of Their New Movie

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020

KJ Apa Recalls Embarrassingly Crashing in Front of Michael Bay During 'Songbird' Stunt

KJ Apa Recalls Embarrassingly Crashing in Front of Michael Bay During 'Songbird' Stunt

Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams Added to 'Sing 2'

Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams Added to 'Sing 2'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

New Beatles Documentary Gets First Sneak Peek

New Beatles Documentary Gets First Sneak Peek

Canada's Entry for 2021 Oscars Gets Rejected

Canada's Entry for 2021 Oscars Gets Rejected