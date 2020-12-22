 
 

Tamar Braxton Clarifies Claims About Her Son Being the Reason of Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton Clarifies Claims About Her Son Being the Reason of Her Suicide Attempt
Facebook
Celebrity

While blasting WEtv in the process, the 'Love and War' singer takes to Twitter to elaborate the remarks that she made on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch show 'Peace of Mind With Taraji'.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton set the record straight about comments she made during her apparance on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch show "Peace of Mind With Taraji". On the show, the singer revealed that her son Logan drove her decision back in July. But now, she took to her Twitter account to clarify the comments.

"Excuse me… once again wetv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn't my son per say, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt."

"We are not going to continue with the narrative that 'Tamar is crazy' let's not forget the toxic work environment, being underpaid, overworked, and the angry black woman syndrome, stealing the rights to the show that i created issues with wetv. I don't know why that was left out," she added in a separate tweet.

"I didn't just wake up one day and loose my mind. the truth is I have been MISERABLE and in an abusive/slave work relationship for a decade," she went on to claim. "My son is the BEST thing thT has happened to me. And for me, that was ANOTHER relationship that was going to be ruined by those evil people."

  See also...

Alluding that WEtv is still not willing to let her go, Tamar wrote, "And to this day.. they STILL are trying to strong arm me into signing over EVERYTHING...even my right to tell my entire story and what they have done. They lied and told y'all that we were parting ways.. but left out that 'if she walks away quietly' with NOTHING!! fck @wetv."

During her apparance on "Peace of Mind With Taraji", Tamar opened up to Taraji and her co-host Tracie Jade, "Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV. Because I knew that's not what my whole life really was. That's not who I was. I didn't want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama."

Despite her initial thought about how Logan might be better off without her, Tamar revealed that she's now trying to be a much better and more present parent for her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. Saying that she's "a real mother" now, Tamar added that she had "a lot of conversations" every day with her kid. In addition, the singer revealed that she's working on better herself by going to therapy regularly, noting that going to theraphy was "the best thing I've ever done."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor
Related Posts
Tamar Braxton Felt Like an Embarrassment to Her Son Before She Attempted Suicide

Tamar Braxton Felt Like an Embarrassment to Her Son Before She Attempted Suicide

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Accused of Turning Her Back on Talent Agents Over Unpaid Commissions

Tamar Braxton Accused of Turning Her Back on Talent Agents Over Unpaid Commissions

Tamar Braxton's Sister Towanda Says Star Has 'Not-So-Good Days' Following Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton's Sister Towanda Says Star Has 'Not-So-Good Days' Following Her Suicide Attempt

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Another Porn Star Claims Lil Baby Is Cheating on Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves

Another Porn Star Claims Lil Baby Is Cheating on Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves

New York Times Acknowledges Errors and Inaccuracies in 'Caliphate' Podcast

New York Times Acknowledges Errors and Inaccuracies in 'Caliphate' Podcast

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You