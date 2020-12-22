 
 

Preparing to Live Together? Scott Disick and Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Go House Hunting

This arrives after the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna hits back at judgmental people who criticize her romance with Scott, who is 18 years her senior, in a new Instagram Story post.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Is Scott Disick is planning to live together with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin? According to a new report, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" cast member was dragging the 19-year-old model to go house hunting with him as they toured a $115M mansion in Los Angeles.

TMZ stated that the Owlwood Estate the reality TV star was interested in buying boasts 9 bedrooms and 12,201-square-feet on a 10-acre plot in Holmby Hills. The property is allegedly decked out with a library, sunroom, full tennis court, Olympic size pool and a pool house. Among its former residents were Tony Curtis and Sonny & Cher.

The pair also checked out a $65 million home, also in Holmby Hills. Looking like an art gallery, the house has 9 bedrooms and 30,000-square-feet of pure luxury. It also boasts 3-story guesthouse, cinema, outdoor ballroom as well as an entertainment complex.

Lastly, the "Flip It Like Disick" star and the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin toured a 31,000-square-foot estate in Holmby Hills. It comes with a two-story wood-paneled library, a formal dining room that can seat 20, and an indoor swimming pool among other over-the-top amenities. Described as a house that is a "fit for a mogul," the property is asking $69.95 million.

Another source told PEOPLE that the 37-year-old father of three, who is known as a "real estate connoisseur," visited the properties with his agent Tomer Fridman. The informant noted that Scott was looking "for his next buying opportunity," though the source didn't reveal for whom the property might be.

This arrived after Amelia hit back at judgmental people who criticized her romance with Scott, who is 18 years her senior. "ppl (people) r extra weird and judgemental these days," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more (sic)."

Scott and Amelia sparked dating rumors when they were attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween/birthday party together on October 31. At the time, they reportedly arrived at the bash in Los Angeles together, though there was no picture showing them together during the outing.

