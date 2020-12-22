 
 

Tones and I Returns to Busking on the Street

Tones and I Returns to Busking on the Street
Instagram
Music

The 'Dance Monkey' hitmaker is back on the street doing street performance in her home country of Australia to raise fund for small businesses impacted by pandemic.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chart-topper Tones and I has taken to the streets as she returned to busking in Melbourne, Australia on Monday (21Dec20).

The "Dance Monkey" hitmaker, 26, took to Instagram to announce she would be performing some of her biggest hits at 11.30 am local time.

"I'm busking on Bourke Street 11:30 this morning," penned the songwriter, real name Toni Watson, alongside a clip of herself outdoors wearing a red cap and matching shirt.

The singer's surprise performance was the result of a partnership between the Victorian Government, Mushroom Group and the City of Melbourne in a bid to support shops, restaurants, cafes and bars recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  See also...

Fans flocked to see Tones in person and soon shared her performance online - which came just months after she reminisced about her pre-fame life by sharing a throwback video to Instagram of herself performing on the streets.

"I miss busking and I miss Byron Bay," she captioned the short clip, in which she showcased her impressive vocals.

The singer began busking in Byron Bay in September 2017, during which time she met talent manager Jackson Walkden-Brown. She eventually made it big with her second single, "Dance Monkey", which was released in May 2019 and topped the charts in 30 countries.

"Dance Monkey" has also become the most-searched song of all time on Shazam, a music service that enables users to identify unfamiliar songs.

You can share this post!

Canada's Entry for 2021 Oscars Gets Rejected

Wilmer Valderrama's Fiancee Bares Baby Bump and Boobs as She Announces Pregnancy
Related Posts
'Dance Monkey' Makes Shazam History by Becoming Its Most-Searched Song of All Time

'Dance Monkey' Makes Shazam History by Becoming Its Most-Searched Song of All Time

Tones And I Joins Sia as Winners at 2020 APRA Music Awards

Tones And I Joins Sia as Winners at 2020 APRA Music Awards

Artist of the Week: Tones and I

Artist of the Week: Tones and I

Tones And I Dominates 2019 ARIA Awards With Four Wins

Tones And I Dominates 2019 ARIA Awards With Four Wins

Most Read
Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album
Music

Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson

Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Artist of the Week: Ava Max

Artist of the Week: Ava Max

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran Teases First Music in Over One Year as Christmas Present to Fans

Ed Sheeran Teases First Music in Over One Year as Christmas Present to Fans

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert

Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert