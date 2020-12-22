 
 

Rihanna Reveals Her Big Aspirations for 2021

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker is looking forward to 2021 where she is planning to take her career to 'a different level' as fans are highly anticipating her new music.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has big ambitions for her career in 2021.

The musician and fashion designer tells Britain's Closer magazine ahead of the holidays that she's already looking forward to the new year, which she teases will see the star release her first new music since 2016's "Anti".

Discussing her New Year's resolutions, Rihanna said she wants "to take my music and my brands to a different level" in 2021.

Meanwhile, the "Work" singer also touched on her plans for the holidays as she revealed she's spending Christmas in her native Barbados.

"It's important to be with friends and family - but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people," she admitted.

"It's kind of a cliche, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It's just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up."

And when it comes to her festive menu, the star's adamant she won't shy away from indulging, insisting, "I won't deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one."

Rihanna added, "I will exercise three or four times a week as well - feeling healthy is important to me."

"Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body - but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws."

