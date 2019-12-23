Artist of the Week: Tones and I

Music

The Australia songstress makes her big break in the industry thanks to her viral smash 'Dance Monkey', which tops the charts in almost a dozen countries.

AceShowbiz - There aren't many up-and-coming musicians who are able to have their big break after a couple of singles, but Tones and I definitely isn't one of them. The Australian native has leapfrogged from working retail to topping the charts in almost a dozen countries thanks to "Dance Monkey", the viral smash that was merely her second single ever.

Comprised of indelible keyboard hook and her unique, craggy voice, the easy listening song has taken over the charts by storm, spending 16 weeks at No. 1 in her native country. It broke the record previously set by international star Ed Sheeran. The song wasn't just a hit in Australia, as it spent eleven weeks at the top of the U.K. Singles chart. With that, she became the female artist who spent the most weeks atop the chart, surpassing Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" 10-week reign on the chart.

In the United States itself, "Dance Monkey" was a sleeper hit. It peaked at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot 100 and at No. 13 on Mainstream Top 40 more than six weeks after its debut.

Given her rapid ascent of the charts, it was only natural that she would be honored with the accolade for breakthrough artist at the 2019 ARIA Awards. She also took home awards for best female artist, best pop release and best independent release for her debut EP "The Kids Are Coming". The effort debuted and peaked at No. 3 in the country.

Reflecting on her success during the annual event, the one-time busker said, "There's absolutely no way around that. My two goals this year were to get played on Triple J (Australia's music radio station), and to sell out a 200-capacity venue. I never thought that I would have the No. 1 song in the world."