Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism

Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has sparked chatter over his comments on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash hit "WAP" that earned mixed reviews from listeners. His negative opinion on the explicit song prompted Cardi's husband Offset to chime in as he defended the Grammy-winning raptress.

When asked by TMZ in Beverly Hills, California, the Migos member respectfully addressed Snoop's comment on his wife's song. "I love Snoop, man. [Cardi B is] grown," Offset said. "I don't get in females business, so Ima just stay at that. I hate when men do that. I don't do that."

"I don't care if a girl woulda said something bad about me. I just don't get in females business," so the "Ghostface Killers" rapper went on to add.

Snoop apparently caught wind of the response. The veteran rapper immediately took to his Instagram account to address the matter, clarifying his stance even though he didn't explicitly name-drop Offset. "Stop with the bulls**t press I love Cardi b and Meg," he wrote on Sunday, December 13.

"Music period point blank and they know that I'm n full support of the female. M. C. Movement so stop trying to make me a hater. U. F. D. H. B. Now carry on Before u get this. L. A. D," he continued. Urging people to just highlight the femcees' achievement through the song, Snoop added, "That song 6xs platinum talk about that."

The "Mac and Devin Go to High School" actor shared his two cents on "WAP" during his virtual interview with host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave on Thursday, December 10. Alluding that the song is too raunchy for his taste, Snoop opined, "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination. Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

"To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it," he further said.

Referring to his 21-year-old daughter, Snoop continued, "My daughter is from a different era, though." The "Ain't No Fun (If the Homies Can't Have None)" rapper added, "She's from this era. She may be doing the 'WAP' or, you know what I'm saying, a part of the 'WAP,' but I can't be mad at her 'cause it's her generation, you know what I'm saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, 'cause I'ma older man..."

"Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement," the "B****es Ain't S**t" spitter added. "I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."