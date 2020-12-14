 
 

Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism

Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism
WENN/Nicky Nelson/Avalon
Music

Snoop's Instagram post arrives after the Migos rapper reacts to his negative review of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, which earns some criticism due to its raunchy lyrics.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has sparked chatter over his comments on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash hit "WAP" that earned mixed reviews from listeners. His negative opinion on the explicit song prompted Cardi's husband Offset to chime in as he defended the Grammy-winning raptress.

When asked by TMZ in Beverly Hills, California, the Migos member respectfully addressed Snoop's comment on his wife's song. "I love Snoop, man. [Cardi B is] grown," Offset said. "I don't get in females business, so Ima just stay at that. I hate when men do that. I don't do that."

"I don't care if a girl woulda said something bad about me. I just don't get in females business," so the "Ghostface Killers" rapper went on to add.

Snoop apparently caught wind of the response. The veteran rapper immediately took to his Instagram account to address the matter, clarifying his stance even though he didn't explicitly name-drop Offset. "Stop with the bulls**t press I love Cardi b and Meg," he wrote on Sunday, December 13.

  See also...

"Music period point blank and they know that I'm n full support of the female. M. C. Movement so stop trying to make me a hater. U. F. D. H. B. Now carry on Before u get this. L. A. D," he continued. Urging people to just highlight the femcees' achievement through the song, Snoop added, "That song 6xs platinum talk about that."

The "Mac and Devin Go to High School" actor shared his two cents on "WAP" during his virtual interview with host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave on Thursday, December 10. Alluding that the song is too raunchy for his taste, Snoop opined, "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination. Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

"To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it," he further said.

Referring to his 21-year-old daughter, Snoop continued, "My daughter is from a different era, though." The "Ain't No Fun (If the Homies Can't Have None)" rapper added, "She's from this era. She may be doing the 'WAP' or, you know what I'm saying, a part of the 'WAP,' but I can't be mad at her 'cause it's her generation, you know what I'm saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, 'cause I'ma older man..."

"Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement," the "B****es Ain't S**t" spitter added. "I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."

You can share this post!

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Dionne Warwick Deems 'Saturday Night Live' Spoof of Her 'a Hilarious Birthday Gift'
Related Posts
Celina Powell Exposes Snoop Dogg Again, Claims He's Back With Her After Separating From Wife

Celina Powell Exposes Snoop Dogg Again, Claims He's Back With Her After Separating From Wife

Snoop Dogg Accuses Donald Trump of 'Disrespecting Every Color in the World'

Snoop Dogg Accuses Donald Trump of 'Disrespecting Every Color in the World'

Snoop Dogg Releases Nipsey Hussle Tribute Song on the Eve of Late Rapper's 35th Birthday

Snoop Dogg Releases Nipsey Hussle Tribute Song on the Eve of Late Rapper's 35th Birthday

Snoop Dogg Invites Chika to Do A Collaboration With Him: 'I Love Your S**t'

Snoop Dogg Invites Chika to Do A Collaboration With Him: 'I Love Your S**t'

Most Read
Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song
Music

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards