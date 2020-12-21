'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Depicter Following Jim Carrey's Exit

NBC TV

Meanwhile, the Saturday, December 19 episode of the NBC show opened with Vice President Mike Pence, played bt Beck Bennett, getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot on live TV.

AceShowbiz - "Saturday Night Live" didn't need a long time to find a replacement after Jim Carrey announced that he would no longer play president-elect Joe Biden on the long-running NBC comedy show. Hours after the announcement, the show introduced new Biden with cast member Alex Moffat taking over the role.

In the Saturday, December 19 episode, Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence opened the show by getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot on live TV. "I'm sure all Americans are excited to see me, a guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines," he said, adding that the vaccine was "completely safe" and "harmless."

Later, Maya Rudolph's Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined him before introducing the new Biden, who entered the sketch with a crutch while his foot was in a cast. "Joe, you look different somehow," Rudolph's Harris told Moffat's Biden. "Yep. I'm like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I'm a different guy! There's a good chance that by this time next year, I'm going to be Mario Lopez," he responded.

The new Biden went on to tell the American people that he would be the "real leader" again, promising a diverse White House cabinet. "And I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by 'diverse,' " Rudolph's Harris added. "That is my Christmas present to you, America."

Carrey revealed that he exited "SNL" on a Twitter post on Saturday. He wrote to his followers, "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty." He went on to add, "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s**t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"