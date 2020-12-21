 
 

Ed Sheeran Teases First Music in Over One Year as Christmas Present to Fans

In a short video on his Instagram Story timeline, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker shares a brief clip of him sitting down with his guitar with a note of unveiling promise on December 21.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

The British pop star, who has been enjoying a break to settle into fatherhood, teased the music release via Instagram on Sunday, December 20.

He simply wrote, "11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present."

Sheeran shared the same message in a short video on his Instagram Story timeline, which included a brief clip of the singer sitting down with his guitar.

He didn't offer up any other details, but officials at the U.K.'s Power Radio let slip the news on Twitter on Saturday, claiming the track would be titled "The Afterglow", and released for airplay on Monday.

Power Radio's Twitter Post

Power Radio let slip about Ed Sheeran's new song 'The Afterglow'.

This will be Sheeran's new music after he last released an album, "No.6 Collaborations Project", in July 2019. True to the title, the record featured a string of collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and British rapper Stormzy.

In December of the same year, the 29-year-old musician announced that he's taking a break from making music. "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he told his fans and followers on Instagram.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," he explained. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."

Sheeran added, "To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

The "Shape of You" hitmaker welcomed a daughter named Lyra with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in late August.

