 
 

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album
WENN/Derrick Salters
Music

Although he cannot play any instrument and really does not know what he was doing, the former R.E.M. frontman insists on writing his 18 pieces of music himself for the first time.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Michael Stipe is really challenging himself for his upcoming solo album by insisting on writing all of the music himself for the first time - even though he "can't play an instrument".

The former R.E.M. frontman previously relied on his bandmates to add the melodies and soundscapes to his lyrics, but he doesn't want to lean on other musicians for his solo endeavour, so he's tackling the whole process from scratch.

He told Uncut magazine: "What I have at the moment are 18 pieces of music that I'm working on. Some of them are much more complete than others - some have lyrics, others don't."

"I threw a bunch of barricades in my path by deciding to challenge myself with a lot of this music. I've never written music before, which means I'm coming from a completely different vantage point than I ever did with R.E.M."

  See also...

"I'm writing for things that I've never had any experience with whatsoever. But that's where I get excited."

"I can't play an instrument, so that makes composing for me that much more thrilling, because I really don't know what I'm doing and I'm not afraid of stupid sounds. So banging around on synthesisers is, for me, an easy way to create."

And the "Losing My Religion" hitmaker isn't concerned about what others will think of his music.

He said: "I want something that's gonna make me feel like I'm really living in the moment. At the age of 60, I don't really want to do things that are easy. I can do whatever the f**k I want, in essence. I'm at that point in my life where I don't really have to please anyone but myself."

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Ariana Grande's Mother and Brother Warmly Welcome New Fiance Dalton Gomez Into Family
Most Read
Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album
Music

Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj's Masters

Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj's Masters

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album