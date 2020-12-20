Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Instagram Movie

The 'Clueless' actress reveals she landed her nine-year-old son Bear small roles in her latest projects so he can be with her on the set during the pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Actress Alicia Silverstone has landed her nine-year-old son small roles in her latest projects simply so he can join her at work.

The "Clueless" star admits having nine-year-old Bear follow in her acting footsteps with appearances in new film "Sister of the Groom" and in the forthcoming second season of Netflix series "The Baby-Sitters Club" is simply a workaround amid tightened COVID-19 restrictions on set.

She explained to Entertainment Tonight, "Because of COVID rules he can't come (on set) unless he's in it, so they (producers) put him in it..."

"All I wanted was to be able to bring my baby to work. We have to support working mothers, too... I'm not going to leave my kid for months. That's just not happening. Out of the question."

Alicia Silverstone is raising her son on a vegan diet. She credited veganism for keeping the boy super healthy and insisted plant-based diet could still provide people with all the key nutrients they needed.

"He's such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based," she said. "To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time. I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him... I'm saying he doesn't need it."

"This is a kid who's been (sick) twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours," Alicia boasted. "He said, 'Mummy, I don't feel good. I'm going to lay down.' In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot (sic) nose, but he's still climbing trees.