 
 

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates
Instagram
Music

According to mom Carrie, the five-year-old Isaiah is so proud of his guest vocals on the 'Little Drummer Boy' revamp that he shows it off to his friends in school.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood's five-year-old son is "so proud" he's part of her first ever Christmas album, he's playing the sweet song to all his school pals.

Isaiah, the singer's boy with husband Mike Fisher, contributes guest vocals on "Little Drummer Boy", and he couldn't be more excited to be part of mum's festive collection, titled "The Gift".

"I had no idea what was going to happen (in the studio)," the "American Idol" winner told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show of her kid's big performance.

"He's never been in that kind of situation before. I don't think he's even been like, in the studio with me ever before."

  See also...

In fact, the "Love Wins" hitmaker isn't even sure Isaiah knows what his mother does for a living.

"I don't know if he knows what I do at all," she laughed, "but I could hear his voice on it (track) in my head when I was singing it in the studio and I just thought, 'Ask him and see if he might want to (sing on it).' "

And she needn't have worried if Isaiah would rise to the occasion because the star rated her child's performance as "great."

"He did such a great job," she added, "and... he's so proud of himself, he went to school and he said, 'Hey, my song's out. Wanna hear my song?' And they were listening to it in his class."

The album debuted at No. 8 on Billboard Hot 200 and hit the pinnacle on the Billboard Top Country Albums, marking Carrie's eighth consecutive No. 1 album on the Country chart. It also reigned the Top Christian Albums and Top Holiday Albums.

You can share this post!

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work
Related Posts
Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas

Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas

Artist of the Week: Carrie Underwood

Artist of the Week: Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Grateful to Enjoy Family Life During Lockdown

Carrie Underwood Grateful to Enjoy Family Life During Lockdown

Carrie Underwood Exposes What Son Wrote in Younger Brother's Christmas List

Carrie Underwood Exposes What Son Wrote in Younger Brother's Christmas List

Most Read
Adele Teams Up With Former Pearl Jam Drummer for New Music
Music

Adele Teams Up With Former Pearl Jam Drummer for New Music

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

S Club 7 Plotting Reunion

S Club 7 Plotting Reunion

Taylor Swift Enjoyed Recording 'Evermore' Without Having Her Usual 'Checklist'

Taylor Swift Enjoyed Recording 'Evermore' Without Having Her Usual 'Checklist'

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 'Super-Spreader'

Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj's Masters

Fans Pissed at Lil Wayne for Allegedly Selling Drake and Nicki Minaj's Masters

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Taylor Swift Makes History as 'Evermore' Debuts at No. 1 in U.K.

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

David Guetta to Stage New Year's Eve Charity Concert From Paris

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Good Charlotte Return With New Single to Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates