Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

The 'Clueless' actress says she would love to 'do anything' with her old pal, the 'Whale' actor, following his big triumphant at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alicia Silverstone is keen to reunite with Brendan Fraser on a "Blast From the Past" sequel. The pair teamed up in the 1999 movie and Alicia would love to work with her co-star again following his recent Oscar win for Best Actor.

"With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun. I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he's so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him! So yes, I'm happy to do that," the 46-year-old star said during a 90s Con panel on Sunday, March 19.

The romantic comedy film told the story of naive 35-year-old man Adam Webber (Fraser) who had spent his entire life living in a fallout shelter built by his survivalist father. As he emerges into the world and tries to adjust to modern life, he meets a girl called Eve (Silverstone) who opens his eyes to a different way of living.

"Blast from the Past" also featured Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek, and Dave Foley in the cast.

Alicia is known for her role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 flick "Clueless" and explained that she struggled to cope with the attention that came with starring in the teen comedy movie.

She recalled, "When 'Clueless' came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from 'Crush', then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher. It was very complicated and I don't think I knew how to manage it, I didn't have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn't prepared for it in any way, shape, or form. I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn't feel comfortable."

