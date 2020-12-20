 
 

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

The 'Smile' singer is celebrating Monday night's Great Conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest together since 1623 with the release of a new EP.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday (17Dec20).

The "Firework" singer made her "Cosmic Energy" collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night's Great Conjunction - when Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest together since 1623.

The event won't happen again until March 15, 2080, and will see the two planets the closest they've been together since 1226.

Although it doesn't feature any new recordings, the six-song set includes an apt selection of tracks from across the star's five studio albums, including "E.T.", "Wide Awake", and "Not the End of the World".

"American Idol" judge Katy dropped her latest LP, "Smile", earlier this year (20).

It's a collection of songs that offered a glimpse into her personal journey to rediscover herself. "It's been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It's so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey," she said in an interview.

The singer took a break after the album release as she gave birth to her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

She has since been back to work, but she admitted it was hard to leave baby Daisy home. "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," she said. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

