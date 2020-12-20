 
 

Miley Cyrus Reuniting With Family in Nashville for Christmas

The former Disney darling reveals her plan for the upcoming jolly season, saying she's going back to Nashville, Tennessee to reunite with her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is "going home" to Nashville for Christmas.

The "Midnight Sky" singer revealed in a sneak peek of her "NFL Artist Takeover" that she'll spend the festive season with her parents - Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus - in Tennessee.

Asked what her family Christmas is usually like, she quipped, "Fist fights, and usually with each one of us removing ourselves and slamming the door in some way and a lot of apology texts…"

"I mean, we're all kind of conspiracy theorists and I remember one year we got onto the topic of aliens and it ended with my brothers not talking for a week and my mom crying."

The 28-year-old star added she was planning to create a "goth Christmas" vibe this year, explaining, "I want an all-black tree this year, I wanna do like goth Christmas. I think instead of a garland do like rosaries like upside-down studded crosses. Very gothic medieval kinda vibes."

Miley also teased some details of her annual Christmas dinner, revealing, "We're a big fan of mashed potato volcano in this house, which is where you basically make the butter explode out the top and come down like lava and it's just the best thing ever. Big, big fans of butter in this house."

Miley Cyrus has been busy these past few months as she worked on her new studio album "Plastic Hearts" which came out in November. She collaborated with Mark Ronson and enlisted the likes of Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks for guest vocals.

