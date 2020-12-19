 
 

Mystikal Cleared of Rape Charges

The criminal charges against the hip-hop star, real name Michael Tyler, have been tossed out by court as a grand jury rules there isn't enough evidence to the case.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Mystikal can finally put rape allegations behind him after the criminal charges were dismissed.

The "Danger" star, real name Michael Tyler, surrendered to authorities in August, 2017 on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping after a Louisiana woman accused him of sexual assault relating to an incident in 2016.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and spent 18 months behind bars, before being able to post his $3 million (£2.2 million) bond in February (20).

Mystikal was offered a plea deal by prosecutors at the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office ahead of a planned trial, but he maintained his innocence, and now members of a grand jury have decided there isn't enough evidence to move forward with the charges.

The rapper's attorney, Joel Peace, reveals to TMZ the case was dismissed because "new scientific evidence emerged causing the Grand Jury to take a second look at the rape allegations made against (him)."

Last year, the hip-hop star issued a statement in response to the allegations. "It's a test of faith, you know, walk of faith," he said. "Sometimes you have to open up the circumstances and it'll be a walk of faith. This thing here, it could be a tomb where you're sitting in there deteriorating or it could be a cocoon where you can come out of that thing. I don't want to say a butterfly, but you could be a hero when you come out of there."

