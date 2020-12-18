Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

WENN/Warner Bros./FayesVision Movie

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has been asked to step down as supervillain Gellert Grindelwald after he lost a libel trial against The Sun's publishers over a story that labeled him as 'wife beater'.

AceShowbiz - Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp on speed dial, because it would make his research about "Fantastic Beasts" supervillain Gellert Grindelwald much easier.

The Danish star has taken over from Depp in the film franchise after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was asked to step down after losing a libel trial against The Sun's publishers over a story, in which he was described as a "wife beater", and now Mads is playing catch-up on the role.

"I've met him (Depp) once," Mikkelsen tells AP Entertainment. "I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that's not the case."

"There's nothing else I can do, to be honest. The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I'm gonna do and then we'll see what lands. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own."

Regarding Depp's exit from the third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, Mikkelsen says, "It's also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad... These are sad circumstances."

Depp himself has addressed his exit from the "Fantastic Beasts" series through a letter he posted on Instagram. "In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty," he said in his November 6 statement.

"I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days," the ex-husband of Amber Heard continued. "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

The "Fantastic Beasts 3" is scheduled for release in July 2022.