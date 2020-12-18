 
 

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
WENN/Warner Bros./FayesVision
Movie

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has been asked to step down as supervillain Gellert Grindelwald after he lost a libel trial against The Sun's publishers over a story that labeled him as 'wife beater'.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp on speed dial, because it would make his research about "Fantastic Beasts" supervillain Gellert Grindelwald much easier.

The Danish star has taken over from Depp in the film franchise after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was asked to step down after losing a libel trial against The Sun's publishers over a story, in which he was described as a "wife beater", and now Mads is playing catch-up on the role.

"I've met him (Depp) once," Mikkelsen tells AP Entertainment. "I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that's not the case."

"There's nothing else I can do, to be honest. The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I'm gonna do and then we'll see what lands. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own."

  See also...

Regarding Depp's exit from the third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, Mikkelsen says, "It's also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad... These are sad circumstances."

Depp himself has addressed his exit from the "Fantastic Beasts" series through a letter he posted on Instagram. "In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty," he said in his November 6 statement.

"I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days," the ex-husband of Amber Heard continued. "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

The "Fantastic Beasts 3" is scheduled for release in July 2022.

You can share this post!

'Little House on the Prairie' to Get Reboot Treatment as One-Hour Series

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer
Related Posts
Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Confirmed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Confirmed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Eyed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Mads Mikkelsen Eyed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Most Read
Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake
Movie

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Tom Cruise Caught Going on Tirade at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

Tom Cruise Caught Going on Tirade at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role After 'Exhaustive Search'

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role After 'Exhaustive Search'

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'