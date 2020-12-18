 
 

Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas

The 'Cry Pretty' singer has received an unusual present from her husband of 10 years, former ice hockey champ Mike Fisher, for the upcoming festive holiday.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher bought her cows for Christmas.

The country singer has revealed her former ice hockey champ spouse - who she lives on a farm with in Nashville with their two kids Isaiah, five, and Jacob, 22 months - went to a cattle auction to buy the unique gift for her.

"He got me cows, which is what I wanted," she gushed to Entertainment Tonight Canada. "They're my favourite animal. I love them, they make me so happy. I don't want them for any purpose, just to love them."

And though Mike was spot on with his choice of present for his other half, the "Cry Pretty" singer confessed she is "not a good gift giver" and would rather not exchange presents with Mike.

"I'm actually not a good gift giver," she laughed. "I will tell my husband like, 'Don't get me anything' 'cause that means I have to get him something, I'm so awful!"

However, with the holiday being a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and having more time on her hands, Carrie has done all of her Christmas shopping and has managed to find Mike something.

"This year I feel like Christmas was, I was a little more on point, and had my decorations up earlier, and had my Christmas shopping done earlier cause I actually had time to do it. This year I actually got Mike a present!" she grinned.

