Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

The 'Game of Throne' alum is set to show off her dancing skills as a burlesque dancer in an upcoming indie drama movie, which will be directed by Gigi Gaston.

Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lena Headey is set to star as a burlesque dancer in indie drama "Gypsy Moon".

The "Game of Thrones" star has joined the cast of the indie drama, alongside "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, which is being written and directed by Gigi Gaston. Dean Scott Vazquez and Barbara Hershey are also attached.

Lena will play the title character, a burlesque dancer who, on the eve of her last dance, must go on the run to save a neighbour (Vasquez) whose life is threatened by her former long-term lover, played by Worthington. She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for her child.

Headey said in a statement, "Gigi is someone you can't say no to, you just get caught up with her passion and heart. Going back to my roots of indie filmmaking has been a joy. Moving fast and making what time you have count, is what I love."

La La Anthony, Cam Gigandet, Martin Sensmeier, and Emma Holzer are also in the cast of the project, which has recently wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Gary Pearl, Cassian Elwes, Gaston, Tommy Thompson, and Howard C. Deshong are producing.

Gaston said in a statement, "I am thankful for our amazing cast. You can write a great story but without all of these people believing in my film it would have been unrealised. Lena completed the dream. I waited a long time for her. She is my Cinderella that fit Gypsy's slipper to a tee."