 
 

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'
WENN
Movie

The 'Game of Throne' alum is set to show off her dancing skills as a burlesque dancer in an upcoming indie drama movie, which will be directed by Gigi Gaston.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lena Headey is set to star as a burlesque dancer in indie drama "Gypsy Moon".

The "Game of Thrones" star has joined the cast of the indie drama, alongside "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, which is being written and directed by Gigi Gaston. Dean Scott Vazquez and Barbara Hershey are also attached.

Lena will play the title character, a burlesque dancer who, on the eve of her last dance, must go on the run to save a neighbour (Vasquez) whose life is threatened by her former long-term lover, played by Worthington. She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for her child.

  See also...

Headey said in a statement, "Gigi is someone you can't say no to, you just get caught up with her passion and heart. Going back to my roots of indie filmmaking has been a joy. Moving fast and making what time you have count, is what I love."

La La Anthony, Cam Gigandet, Martin Sensmeier, and Emma Holzer are also in the cast of the project, which has recently wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Gary Pearl, Cassian Elwes, Gaston, Tommy Thompson, and Howard C. Deshong are producing.

Gaston said in a statement, "I am thankful for our amazing cast. You can write a great story but without all of these people believing in my film it would have been unrealised. Lena completed the dream. I waited a long time for her. She is my Cinderella that fit Gypsy's slipper to a tee."

You can share this post!

Charley Pride's Manager Claims Singer Did Not Catch Covid-19 at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas
Most Read
Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual
Movie

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Tom Cruise Caught Going on Tirade at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

Tom Cruise Caught Going on Tirade at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role After 'Exhaustive Search'

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role After 'Exhaustive Search'

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson