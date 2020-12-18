 
 

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Showing Symptoms

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Showing Symptoms
Instagram
Celebrity

The French leader has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the latest world leader after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump to catch the illness.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Macron has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after developing symptoms, the Elysee Palace has announced.

In a brief statement on Thursday (17Dec20) the palace said Macron had a PCR test as soon as the symptoms had appeared and would "self-isolate for seven days in line with the health protocol applicable to everyone."

The statement added the president would "continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," but gave no further details of his condition.

However, an Elysee source told The Guardian Macron was "feeling well."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Macron's wife, Brigitte has reportedly tested negative, but will also be self-isolating ahead of an upcoming visit to a Paris hospital, her office confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Several other European leaders who recently met the French politician said, after the announcement, they would go into self-isolation.

Emmanuel Macron becomes the latest world leader to catch coronavirus.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 early on during the pandemic. He was hospitalised and received oxygen to help him breathe as he was moved into intensive care before being released.

U.S. President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the virus in October along with first lady Melania Trump. He was hospitalized for three days before being discharged. Upon his return to the White House, he continued to downplay the severity of the illness despite it killing more than 300,000 Americans.

Other world leaders to come down with the virus included Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei, and Indian vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu.

You can share this post!

Robbie Williams Almost Died From Arsenic Poisoning While on Fish Diet

Sophie Turner Takes a Dig at Anti-Maskers
Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer