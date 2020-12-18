French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Showing Symptoms

Instagram Celebrity

The French leader has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the latest world leader after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump to catch the illness.

Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Macron has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after developing symptoms, the Elysee Palace has announced.

In a brief statement on Thursday (17Dec20) the palace said Macron had a PCR test as soon as the symptoms had appeared and would "self-isolate for seven days in line with the health protocol applicable to everyone."

The statement added the president would "continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," but gave no further details of his condition.

However, an Elysee source told The Guardian Macron was "feeling well."

Meanwhile, Macron's wife, Brigitte has reportedly tested negative, but will also be self-isolating ahead of an upcoming visit to a Paris hospital, her office confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Several other European leaders who recently met the French politician said, after the announcement, they would go into self-isolation.

Emmanuel Macron becomes the latest world leader to catch coronavirus.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 early on during the pandemic. He was hospitalised and received oxygen to help him breathe as he was moved into intensive care before being released.

U.S. President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the virus in October along with first lady Melania Trump. He was hospitalized for three days before being discharged. Upon his return to the White House, he continued to downplay the severity of the illness despite it killing more than 300,000 Americans.

Other world leaders to come down with the virus included Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei, and Indian vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu.