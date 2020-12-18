 
 

LeAnn Rimes Can't Wait to Talk About Her 'Masked Singer' Experience After Winning the Show

FOX/Michael Becker
TV

The 'How Do I Live' singer couldn't contain her excitement as she gushed on social media after she was crowned the winner of 'The Masked Singer' season 4.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - LeAnn Rimes wanted to "give and receive love" appearing on "The Masked Singer".

The country star was unveiled as The Sun on the finale of the U.S. TV competition on Wednesday night (16Dec20), as she was crowned the winner.

LeAnn performed "The Story" by Brandi Carlile as her final performance, which she dedicated to her longtime love - husband Eddie Cibrian. Judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy both guessed correctly, after which LeAnn removed her elaborate mask to reveal her true identity.

Asked why she'd decided to take part in the programme, LeAnn smiled, "To give and receive love and that's totally what happened."

The other two finalists were also unmasked during the finale. The Crocodile, who came in third place, was revealed to be Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter while the Mushroom, who was the runner-up of the competition, was unmasked as Aloe Blacc.

Following the finale, LeAnn took to her Instagram page to express her joy at winning the show, sharing a video of the moment she took her mask off and writing, "BUSTED Rimes. The secret is out and I can't wait to FINALLY be able to talk to you about my time as #TheSun on @maskedsingerfox."

"I've seen your sweet messages and dm's over these past few months and wanted to respond so many times. Thank you for the support and Love! I have absolutely had the best time shining some light in the world during a time of darkness."

