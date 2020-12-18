 
 

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor reveals he has decided to quit drinking for the rest of the year, following his wife Amelia Warner who has been avoiding booze for a while.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan has temporarily quit drinking.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star has revealed he won't be touching alcohol for the rest of 2020, because his wife Amelia Warner recently cut out booze from her diet, and he wants to join her in solidarity.

Jamie - who has daughters Dulcie, seven, Elva, four, and toddler Alberta, with Amelia - told the winter issue of Wonderland magazine, "I have decided not to drink for the rest of the year. I'm on Day Five - I know, I look so good-– but I am trying not to just for the craic."

  See also...

"That's something I am asking myself! Because my wife is not really drinking, (my wife) Millie's been off the booze for a while actually … So it's kind of to support that a wee bit. It's just you get into such a thing of doing it all the time particularly in lockdown."

Meanwhile, Jamie previously insisted he will "appreciate" the small things more when the coronavirus pandemic is over and is looking forward to doing all the things he has missed.

Taking to Instagram, he shared, "When this is all over I'll appreciate these things more ... People who work in the health sector. In fact, ALL people."

"Hugging my friends. Playing golf. Sun. Watching golf. Wind. Watching rugby. Rain. Watching football. Snow. A good wine list. The ocean. Travel. Work. Guinness on Draft. Restaurants. Pubs. Shops. The cinema. Live music. Life."

You can share this post!

Robbie Williams Almost Died From Arsenic Poisoning While on Fish Diet

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Showing Symptoms
Related Posts
Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Jamie Dornan Gets Honest About Wife's Reaction to Him Playing Dress Up With Daughters

Jamie Dornan Gets Honest About Wife's Reaction to Him Playing Dress Up With Daughters

Jamie Dornan Finds Hollywood Parties Exhausting as People Hide 'Aspects' of Themselves

Jamie Dornan Finds Hollywood Parties Exhausting as People Hide 'Aspects' of Themselves

Jamie Dornan Gets 'Freaky' Fan Letter Claiming He Fathered a Child With Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan Gets 'Freaky' Fan Letter Claiming He Fathered a Child With Dakota Johnson

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler