Taylor Swift Reacts to Rainn Wilson's Joke at Her Expense

Not showing any hard feelings toward 'The Office' alum, the 'Willow' songstress replies to the comedian, who jokingly claims that he doesn't know her, with a perfect GIF from his famous sitcom.

Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift made sure others know she has no hard feelings toward Rainn Wilson for joking at her expense. Finding herself being a subject of jest by the Dwight Schrute depicter on "The Office", the "Willow" songstress offered a perfect reaction to his quip about him not knowing who she is.

On Monday, December 14, the 31-year-old first responded to SPIN magazine's positive review of her "Evermore" album on Twitter. At that time, the "Cardigan" singer used a GIF of Rainn's character on the NBC sitcom that saw him sobbing while mouthing, "Thank you."

Taylor's tweet did not go unnoticed by the "Utopia" actor after it went viral. He retweeted the ex-girlfriend of Calvin Harris' post, and jokingly claimed that he did not know her. He quipped, "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"

Hours after the 54-year-old threw in his joke, the "Shake It Off" singer sent out a playful clapback by tweeting a GIF of Dwight's friendly nemesis on the hit series, Jim Halpert. The particular GIF displayed the character portrayed by John Krasinski saying "Touche" with a small shake of his head.

Joining the two stars' amusing exchanges was the official Twitter page of "The Office". It chimed in by sending out a GIF of Dwight bowing down with a reference to an episode of the show where he confused Justin Bieber for Justice Beaver.

Taylor herself has apparently been a fan of the sitcom. Back in 2011, the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker made a parody of the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin in her music video for her single "Ours".

This was not the first time Taylor enjoyed a Twitter exchange with a fellow celebrity. Days prior, the pop star had a friendly banter with Dionne Warwick. The latter initially sent her a warm greeting by tweeting, "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you're in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!"

In response, Taylor wrote back to the iconic singer by raving, "I just saw that you tweeted me!! I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well." She then added, "I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."