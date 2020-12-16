Travis Scott Takes Playful Jab at Kylie Jenner Over 'Blurry' Photo of Him With Daughter Stormi

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The seven-time Grammy nominee jokingly criticizes the 'KUWTK' star, with whom he shares his only daughter Stormi, in a new Instagram post featuring him enjoying a quality time with the toddler.

Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is not letting a breakup deny him a chance at teasing his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. When posting a "blurry" photo of him together with their daughter Stormi, the "Butterfly Effect" rapper took a playful jab at the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for taking such picture.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, December 14, the seven-time Grammy nominee shared the snap of his 2-year-old sitting on his shoulders. "Can't wait to for holidays [sic]," he wrote, before jokingly criticizing his baby mama, "Ur mommy photos be blurry."

Travis Scott (II) took a playful jab at Kylie Jenner for taking a 'blurry' photo of him and Stormi.

This was not the first time Travis poked fun at Kylie. In November, the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker left a flirty comment on the reality star's sexy bikini post. Reacting to pictures of the make-up mogul rocking hot red bikinis, he commented, "Heavvvyyyy." He then added two swimming emojis and a water drop, suggesting that he was sweating over the snaps.

Travis and Kylie, who welcomed Stormi in 2018, called it quits in October 2019. Though so, the MC and the younger sister of Kendall Jenner continued to co-parent the child together. The former couple was also reported to have been flirting despite their separation. They additionally sparked reconciliation speculations after being spotted enjoying a dinner date at The Nice Guy in June.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Kylie shared on Instagram some steamy photos of them in October. In the pictures, the exes stood close to each other with her sporting Givenchy outfit that included a sheer dress, cropped brown jacket and yellow heels. The "Highest in the Room" rapper, on the other hand, showed off his abs by lifting his beige T-shirt and completely went shirtless in the second image.

The former couple was also said to have planned on spending the holiday season together with their only daughter. "Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays with Stormi together," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "They get along great and talk multiple times a day and although they're not a couple, they are completely on the same page when it comes to their daughter and respecting one another."