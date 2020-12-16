Tyrese Gibson Ridiculed Over His COVID-19 Claims

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Furious 7' star has taken to his Instagram account to share with his followers his 'secret' method for staying COVID-19 free, prompting fans to tear him apart over his bizarre theory.

Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson believes that he has found a way to prevent himself from contracting COVID-19. "The Fate of the Furious" actor shared his "secret" method in an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 15, prompting fans to tear him apart over his theory.

Alongside a picture of him inside a plane, Tyrese revealed that he stays COVID-19 free because of his sleeping habit. "Random s**t I think of on flights... One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night lol," he captioned his photo.

Further elaborating his theory, the actor/singer claimed that he has "been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it's nothing new..... But..... Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn't survive warm temperatures?"

Internet users quickly caught wind of the bizarre theory and mocked him online. "Every tyrese post makes sense now that I know he sleeps in 90 degree weather on purpose. 15 years of that s**t no less. that n***a brain is like warm cobble," one person said. "Although I'm concerned about Tyrese, sleeping at 90 degrees is NUTS!! N***a lives in LA and I cannot understand this," someone added.

"Tyrese really needs to learn how to stfu….Sleeping in 90 degree heat does not protect you from COVID…just ask the surviving relatives of those who died in the summer on 90+ degree days…. #Tyrese," another person opined. Echoing the sentiment, a user tweeted, "Tyrese really just said covid doesn't survive warm temperatures like people in California and Florida don't have it."

The coronavirus-related theory wasn't the only random thought that Tyrese had on the flight. "People are not loyal to you... They are loyal to what they want FROM you.... It's ok to be cool with people who you clearly see and KNOW they want something.... As long as you are CLEAR about their CLEAR intentions," he shared.

"Just know... Soon as they don't get what they want.... They will disappear faster than you can blink.... And just leave you standing there confused, shook and feeling like wtf just happened," the actor/singer went on to say. "I'm a self professed alpha empath..... My alpha will turn fragile insecure people away... When that happens it makes me happy cause I have one less person to love and care for."