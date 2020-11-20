 
 

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

The rapper, who shares daughter Stormi together with the reality TV star, takes to the comment section to suggest that her sexy bikini photos make him sweat.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner broke Internet with sexy bikini photos which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November 18. In the pictures, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star donned a revealing cherry colored red thong bikini.

As if that wasn't seductive enough, the mom of one struck sexy poses for the racy photos. Putting her derriere on display, she was seen sitting her sunchair by the pool while basking in the sunlight. In the caption, meanwhile, the cosmetics mogul wrote, "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," referring to herupcoming makeup collection which was inspired by the classic Dr. Seuss book-turned-2000's film.

Fans and friends were raving over the pictures. Khloe Kardashian commented, "Merry Christmas to us," while BFF Stassie Karanikolau called her "mami." Ariel Tejada added, "You are not okayyyyy." As for James Charles, he simply wrote, "hot."

The thirst trap apparently also caught Travis Scott (II)'s attention. Kylie's ex-boyfriend, who shares daughter Stormi together with the reality TV star, took to the comment section to write, "Heavvvyyyy." According to Urban Dictionary, that means beautiful or sexy. The rapper also added two swimming emojis and a water drop, suggesting that he was probably sweating over the pictures.

Kylie and Travis have been flirting for a while after splitting. They sparked reunion rumors when they were spotted having a dinner date at The Nice Guy back in June. It was also said that the pair are planning to spend the holiday season together with their daughter.

"Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays with Stormi together," a source shared with HollywoodLife.com. "They get along great and talk multiple times a day and although they're not a couple, they are completely on the same page when it comes to their daughter and respecting one another."

