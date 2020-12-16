 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets andid About 'Devastating Heartbreak' in Her Life

WENN/Avalon
Her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith also share their own experiences in a new episode of 'Red Table Talk' featuring Jada and Will Smith's personal relation counselor Michaela Boehm.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about love and heartbreak in a new episode of her Facebook Watch's talk show "Red Table Talk". In the Tuesday, December 15 episode, which featured Jada and husband Will Smith's personal relation counselor Michaela Boehm, the actress, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith shared their own stories about "devastating heartbreak" throughout their life.

"You know, I have had plenty of heartbreak in my life, devastating heartbreak. But what I am still trying to learn is allowing for that tenderness, versus [going into fight mode]," Jada explained. "I think that has a lot to do with the fear of being hurt. You don't want to feel rejected, you don't want to feel unloved. Being programmed, and believing, 'Girl, don't let those tears come, because you will fall apart and you might not be able to put yourself back together again.' "

As for Adrienne, she shared she experienced heartbreak when her mother-in-law died earlier this year. "This year has really been the passing of my mother-in-law," Adrienne said. "It was [due to] COVID. It was very painful. And then not being able to gather and celebrate her life the way we ordinarily would."

She went on to say, "I have had [a lot of romantic heartbreak in my life]. This one particular failure in one of my marriages that I really built up in my head that this was my one true love and I’ll never love like this again. It wasn't a divorce that I wanted but at the end of the day when you really, really look at the relationship honestly it's like, 'This one's going nowhere but to divorce.' I really feel like you have to kind of take some time and be honest with yourself."

Meanwhile, Willow, who is rumored to be dating Tyler Cole, noted that she made "some personal decisions I needed to make this year that were really hard." She continued, "I just had to just learn how to set some boundaries in my romantic relationship/ships, and I am so grateful that my partner was just open to what I had to say."

"When you truly love someone, no matter what you are gonna want what’s best for them. I felt like I was almost making the situation bigger than it needed to be because once I stepped up to the plate and made the decision I needed to make, it was almost as if all of the stress and heartbreak I was feeling beforehand was [gone]," she shared. Jada then applauded her daughter for doing "a good job working it out together," to which the singer responded with a laugh, "Michaela helped a lot."

