 
 

Brian Austin Green Shares Safe Way for His Kids to Socialize During Pandemic

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor talks about parenting and homeschooling his three young children during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus health crisis.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has made sure his sons can still socialise in quarantine.

The actor - who shares kids Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four, with estranged wife Megan Fox - has opened up on homeschooling his children during the pandemic, and the importance of them developing their social skills.

"We have a pod of like six other kids, because our eight-year-old, he just wasn't into the remote learning at all," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn't his thing... I think some kids need the socialisation. Like, they really need to be with other kids."

  See also...

However, Brian has also been inspired by quarantine and is "building a vegetable garden" to encourage his kids to eat healthier in an exciting way.

"I built a chicken coop over the summer," he smiled. "And now I'm currently building a vegetable garden. (I thought), 'We're forced to eat at home more, so let me figure out a way of making that a cooler experience for the kids'..."

"The kids are way more excited about eating it than going to a grocery store and buying fruits and vegetables and all of that."

"Like picking fruits off of trees or bushes, their involvement is what keeps them excited about eating it... I'm just I'm learning as I go. It's all trial and error at this point."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and the 34-year-old actress both filed divorce petitions in November (20) after 10 years of marriage, and last week, it was confirmed Brian is seeking to obtain both joint legal and physical custody of their sons.

