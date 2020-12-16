 
 

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

The Broadway actress who won a Tony Award for choreographing 1996's 'Chicago' has passed away at the age of 71 while visiting her relative in Washington.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Broadway star Ann Reinking has died aged 71.

The dancer and actress, who won a Tony award for choreographing the hit Broadway revival of "Chicago" in 1996, passed away in Washington on Saturday (12Dec20).

Her sister-in-law Dahrla King confirmed the sad news to Variety, with a statement from the family reading, "The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party. She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up."

"We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I'm sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!"

As well as her work on "Chicago", Reinking starred in Broadway shows such as "Coco", "A Chorus Line", "Sweet Charity", "Wild and Wonderful", and Bob Fosse's "Pippin" in 1972. Her work on the latter attracted the attention of the legendary director, and they became romantically involved, until splitting in 1978. Their relationship was explored in FX miniseries "Fosse/Verdon" last year (19), with Margaret Qualley starring as Reinking.

She also appeared in a number of films, including playing a version of herself in Fosse's "All That Jazz" in 1979.

Reinking is survived by her fourth husband Peter Talbert and her son Chris from her marriage to James Stuart.

