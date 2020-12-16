 
 

Police Shut Down Wedding Reception of Zayn Malik's Sister

Law enforcement officers have been called to the party celebrating Waliyha Malik's nuptials in their hometown of Bradford for violating Covid-19 lockdown rules.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik's sister's wedding reception was halted by police on Saturday night (12Dec20), after breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Waliyha Malik married Junaid Khan in Bradford, northern England, at the weekend, with the traditional Islamic nuptials taking place at their fellow sibling Saffa's house in the city.

According to the Daily Mail Online, around 40 guests attended the reception - a clear violation of the tier three rules Bradford is currently in, which bans the holding of wedding receptions.

After neighbours called the police, officers from West Yorkshire police arrived at the house at around 6pm, and issued a number of people with fixed penalty notices.

"Police attended an address just after 6pm on Saturday evening following a report of a large party," a spokesperson told Daily Mail Online. "A group of people were fined inside the address and fixed penalty notices were issued as a breach of coronavirus restrictions had been committed."

"Pillowtalk" star Zayn missed the wedding as he's currently in the U.S. with girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed a baby girl in September. "Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful beautiful princess. I can't explain how happy I am she's here and how much I can't wait to see her," Waliyha wrote on Instagram back then. "you will make the best parents ever I love you all so much. @zayn @gigihadid."

Zayn's daughter was born less than a year after sister Safaa gave birth to her first child with husband Martin Tise in January this year.

The couple tied the knot at a traditional Nikah ceremony attended by the star's family, including his father Yaser, sisters Doniya and Waliyha, and friends last year in their hometown of Bradford. Zayn was not present at the wedding either.

