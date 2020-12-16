Paris Hilton's Ex Stavros Niarchos Expecting First Child With Wife Dasha

Instagram Celebrity

The Greek shipping heir who previously dated the Hilton heiress is over the moon to become a first-time father as wife Dasha Zhukova is pregnant with his baby.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton's ex Stavros Niarchos is reportedly set to become a first-time father.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the Greek shipping heir and the Russian-American founder of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art are "thrilled" about the baby news.

The pregnancy comes just over a year after they wed in Paris, France.

This is the second marriage for Dasha, who was previously wed to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017. The former couple shares two children.

"After 10 years together, the two of us have made the difficult decision to separate, but we remain close friends, parents and partners in the projects we developed together," they issued a statement back then. "We are committed to jointly raising our two children. We will also continue to work together as co-founders of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the New Holland Island cultural center in Saint Petersburg."

Meanwhile, Stavros Niarchos previously dated Paris Hilton, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Jessica Hart before eventually settling down with Dasha Zhukova.

Stavros and Dasha were first spotted together in late 2017 during Art Basel in Miami. Three months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony for family and close friends in Paris, the couple celebrated their wedding in a bigger party in January this year.

High profile guests included Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, and Princess Beatrice during the reception taking place at the Kulm Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland.