 
 

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake
Miramax Films
Movie

Having starred in the original 1999 movie opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., the 'Love, Guaranteed' actress will be joining 'He's All That' as the mother of Addison Rae's character.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rachael Leigh Cook is enjoying a full circle moment as the mum of Addison Rae's character in the "She's All That" revamp.

The actress starred in the 1999 romantic comedy, opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., and now she's coming back for more after signing on for "He's All That", according to TMZ.

  See also...

Of joining the new project, Rachael said in a press release, "I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces!" She went on saying, "This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy."

In the original film, Rachael played a nerdy art student loner who becomes the subject of a high school prom bet between jocks played by Freddie and the late Paul Walker.

In the new movie, Rae's character accepts the challenge to turn a dork into a high school prom prince. Also starring in the flick are Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.

Of starring alongside Addison, Tanner shared, "She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor."

Sharing a little of the plot, Tanner said "that the gender roles are reversed" in the movie. "That the girl is the one 'making over' the guy," he noted. "In reality, they're both making over each other into better people, like in She's All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current ... cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Is 'In Talks' to Perform 'Savage' With Beyonce at Grammys
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian to Make Movie Debut in 'She's All That' Reboot

Kourtney Kardashian to Make Movie Debut in 'She's All That' Reboot

TikTok Star Addison Rae to Lead 'She's All That' Gender-Flipping Remake

TikTok Star Addison Rae to Lead 'She's All That' Gender-Flipping Remake

Most Read
Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie
Movie

Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake

Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

Sofia Carson Thankful 'Songbird' Director Let Her and KJ Apa Wrote Their Characters' Love Story

Sofia Carson Thankful 'Songbird' Director Let Her and KJ Apa Wrote Their Characters' Love Story

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake