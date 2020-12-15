Megan Thee Stallion Is 'In Talks' to Perform 'Savage' With Beyonce at Grammys

Instagram Music

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, the 'Good News' artist is up for several prestigious categories including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the hit track.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion seemingly is preparing a huge performance at the 2021 Grammys. According to a new report from Los Angeles Times, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress is currently in negotiations to grace the stage for a joint performance of "Savage (Remix)" with Beyonce Knowles.

In an interview with the publication, Megan revealed that she has yet to choose her "arm candy" as her date for the award-giving event. However, the female emcee hinted that she's "in talks" to have the singing diva joining her on stage for their chart-topping collaborative track.

Megan is up for several prestigious categories in the forthcoming event. The Houston rapstress has nabbed four nominations, including Best New Artist. She also earned nominations in Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Savage (Remix)" featuring the "Lemonade" hitmaker.

While the 2021 Grammy will be surely a festivity for Megan, it sparks controversy with some other musicians. Among those who criticized the Recording Academy was The Weeknd, who was snubbed this year despite the success of his album "After Hours". "The Grammys remain corrupt," the three-time Grammy winner wrote on Twitter on November 24, hours after the nominations for the 2021 ceremony were announced. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

In response to the criticism, Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s interim president and CEO, said in a statement, "We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone's admiration. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists."