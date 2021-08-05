Jameela Jamil Slams Addison Rae's 'He's All That' Movie: It Looks 'F**king Terrible'

Instagram Movie

After Netflix released the first trailer for the gender-swapped remake of 'She's All That', the 'Good Place' actress takes to her Twitter account to share her opinion on the upcoming movie.

AceShowbiz - Jameela Jamil is not impressed by the remake of "She's All That" starring Addison Rae. After Netflix released the first trailer for "He's All That", "The Good Place" actress took to her Twitter account to share her opinion on the gender-swapped remake.

"This looks objectively F**king terrible," Jameela opined on Wednesday, August 4. Despite that, the actress thought that it was also the one thing that would make the movie a smash hit, saying, "That means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1."

When one of her followers confidently said it wouldn't the case for her, the 35-year-old " later responded, "You'll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait. We ignore great art and publicize stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it."

Someone else, meanwhile, disagreed with Jameela's opinion on the movie. "Yeah I just disagree. But if this generation didn't start getting worse, there'd be a lot less negativity being spread with this. Gets old. 10 years ago people were so much nicer," the person said.

The comment didn't go unnoticed by Jameela, who responded, "Films were also generally better 10 years ago. Hollywood and relentless remakes getting chosen over amazing new scripts by young marginalized people is a huge shame. There were more daring new films 10 years ago."

Another user replied, "But that's also how I felt about your performance in The Good Place." Seemingly not offended by the remark, Jameela said that the comment was "100 percent fair," adding, "I had never acted before and had no idea what is was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson."

Defending Addison, one user wrote, "neither has Addison and she's doing great. So chill out," to which Jameela clarified that she "didn't say anything about Addison" specifically, just that "the film looks bad."

"He's All That" reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic "She's All That". The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison) who accepts a challenge to turn the school's biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

The movie also stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer and Isabella Crovetti. It will also feature a cameo from Addison's best pal Kourtney Kardashian.

"He's All That" will be available on Netflix on August 27.