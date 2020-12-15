 
 

Cher Unsure How Much She Made From Her Las Vegas Residency

Cher Unsure How Much She Made From Her Las Vegas Residency
Instagram
Music

Aside from answering question whether she really gets paid $60 million a year for the shows, the 'Strong Enough' hitmaker talks about getting older and young girls' desire for plastic surgery.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cher doesn't know how much she makes from her Las Vegas residency.

The "Strong Enough" icon has held a residency in Sin City since 2008, but she's still not entirely sure how much she makes from the money-spinning shows.

Asked whether she really gets paid $60 million (£43.8 million) a year in Las Vegas, she replied, "It sounds like a good number, but I don't know the figure."

"I know I go to work and I like it and I'm getting paid well, but also I have an overhead you can't believe. I have 100 people on staff."

Despite her continued success, Cher worries about ageing and is now more cautious than ever about going out because she's surrounded by people with camera phones.

  See also...

Asked if getting older worries her, she told Britain's The Guardian newspaper, "I hate it. What, I'm going to say I like it? No, I don't. Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun. When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long."

"It's like we've got to rest because you've got another night. Also, I don't like going out now because everybody's got a camera and it's not safe. People rush you, and you don't know if they're going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don't like it."

Cher has undergone a number of plastic surgeries during her life.

But the chart-topping star can't understand why some girls want to get surgery at such a young age.

"These girls are having surgery at 18. So come on!" she sighed. "I've never seen girls do so much to want to change everything they look like. I never wanted to do that. You've got big lips to start with and a big butt. I don't understand it."

You can share this post!

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake
Related Posts
Cher Hopes 'Vindictive' Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted and Jailed Post-Presidency

Cher Hopes 'Vindictive' Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted and Jailed Post-Presidency

Cher Allegedly Robbed Susan Sarandon of Her Role in 'Witches of Eastwick'

Cher Allegedly Robbed Susan Sarandon of Her Role in 'Witches of Eastwick'

Cher Once Again Questions Motive Behind Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Cher Once Again Questions Motive Behind Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Cher Disappointed USPS Rejects Her Offer to Volunteer at Post Office

Cher Disappointed USPS Rejects Her Offer to Volunteer at Post Office

Most Read
Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism
Music

Snoop Dogg Responds to Offset's Clapback Over 'WAP' Criticism

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

Dionne Warwick Celebrates 80th Birthday With Charity Concert Featuring John Rich and Aloe Blacc

Dionne Warwick Celebrates 80th Birthday With Charity Concert Featuring John Rich and Aloe Blacc

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Tom Morello Recalls Learning 250 Songs Before Touring With Bruce Springsteen

Tom Morello Recalls Learning 250 Songs Before Touring With Bruce Springsteen

Artist of the Week: Carrie Underwood

Artist of the Week: Carrie Underwood

Shawn Mendes' 'Wonder' Marks His Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

Shawn Mendes' 'Wonder' Marks His Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart