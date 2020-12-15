'The Bachelorette' Recap: Find Out Tayshia Adams' Final Four Suitors

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" returned with a new episode on Monday, December 14. The new episode of the ABC dating competition show picked up the moment Tayshia Adams finds Bennett Jordan, who was already eliminated, in her suit, asking for another chance. Also, the new outing saw Tayshia sending home 4 guys ahead of Hometown Dates.

Before she made a decision regarding Bennett, Tayshia enjoyed a one-on-one date with Blake Moynes. They had fun during the date as they also visited a crystal guru. However, Tayshia wasn't really confident with their relationship compared to hers with the other men. She decided to eliminate Blake even before the nighttime portion of the date.

Later she vitsited the other men, opening up about her struggle on the show. She then had a talk with Riley, telling him that she didn't feel like her heart was 100 percent for him. "I appreciate everything you did for me, and I would not change this experience for anything in the world. You are amazing... you are outstanding. But the longer I sit here, the longer I look at you, the longer I hear you talk, see you smile, the more pain I feel," she told Riley as she eliminated him on the spot.

Ben already got a rose from Tayshia, meaning that she only had three more roses to hand out in the rose ceremony. She took a day for reflection before making a big decision. Skipping a cocktail party, they headed immediately to the rose ceremony. She gave the first rose to Zac, before presenting the final two roses to Ivan and Brendan.

That meant the final four were Ivan, Zac, Brendan and Ben, while Bennett and Noah were unfortunately eliminated. Tayshia will be visiting the remaining men's families during Hometown Dates in the December 15 episode.