Machine Gun Kelly's Stolen Aston Martin Abandoned by Suspects

The purple British sports car, which the 'Bad Things' rapper purchased in 2019, is located in the driveway of a house almost one week after it was reported stolen.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly's precious possession will soon return to its right owner. The rapper's Aston Martin has been recovered by the LAPD almost one week after the purple fancy car had been reported stolen.

Officers recognized the 30-year-old's unique car when some drove it past their patrol vehicle on late Sunday night, December 13, according to law enforcement sources. The sources tell TMZ that the officers were not prepared to pursue the suspect(s) behind the wheel at the moment.

However, they later searched the area and found the British sports car abandoned in the driveway of a house with the engine running. It seems that the suspect(s) may have been spooked after seeing the police vehicle and left the car as they were gone by the time cops arrived.

The car has been impounded and is said to be in good shape. As of Monday, the Aston Martin is still at the impound lot, though it may not be long before the "Wild Boy" spitter is reunited with the expensive ride.

Machine Gun Kelly purchased the Aston Martin in November 2019. Showing it off on Instagram, he revealed that the car was a gift that he bought himself to mark the end of his joint tour with Young Thug that ran from September of that year. "bought myself an end of tour present + me and @thuggerthugger1 made a shirt for the last show only available tonight at the concert," he posted at the time along with a picture of him lying on the hood of the purple vehicle.

It was "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis who shared the news last week that the car had been stolen. During his "Jeff Lewis Live" radio show on SiriusXM, he revealed that he learned the theft after the new owner of his Los Angeles home, who is now MGK's neighbor, wanted to know if the security cameras there might have captured the theft. MGK's driveway, however, was out of camera view.