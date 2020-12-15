 
 

Pete Davidson Has Hilarious Response to A Fan Who Has the Same Name With Ex Ariana Grande

The 'Saturday Night Live' star is on his way out of the NBC show's studio in New York City when he encounters the enthusiastic admirer, who documents the meeting in a TikTok video.

  Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson had an epic reaction when he met a fan who shares a similar name with ex-fiancee Ariana Grande. The "Saturday Night Live" star was on his way out of the NBC show's studio in New York City when he encoutered the enthusiastic admirer, who documented the meeting in a TikTok video.

In the clip, the fan could be seen screaming at him. She told him enthusiastically, "My name's Arianna too." Pete obviously heard that and decided to respond cheekily. "Oh! Well, hello. Let's get married," said the comedian.

The fan was totally psyched to get a response from the star. Not to mention, she got it recorded. Expressing her love for Pete, the fan wrote in the caption, "I met Pete Davidson & I'm in love."

This is not the first time for Pete to poke fun at his past romance with the singer. Back in March, he jokingly blamed the "Thank You, Next" hitmaker for the growing attention the media paid to him. "It's really annoying 'cuz, like, I live in Staten Island and they come there now - 'cuz, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff," he told host Sean Evan when asked about his opinion on getting hounded by paparazzi . "So, she, like - it's all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. Now...She made me - created me, whatever they say."

Pete then admitted that dealing with the paparazzi "sucks." He went on to explain, "It's embarrassing because, like, I have a family. My mom has to go to work, you know, and there's these f****ing weirdos outside. And it's embarrassing and it sucks."

Pete and Ariana started dating in 2018 before getting engaged later in June. The 26-year-old and the "Side to Side" hitmaker's romance, however, didn't last long as they broke up in September of the same year.

Of the split, Ariana revealed in an interview with Los Angeles Times, "It was a really pivotal moment in my life. And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me." She went on to say, "Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there's nothing that's gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

