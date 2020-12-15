Lizzo 'Proud' of Detox Diet Results Despite Backlash for Promoting Diet Culture

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Juice' raptress justifies her reason to undergo a '10-day smoothie detox' after she's accused of fatphobia despite having been an icon of body positivity.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has defended herself after she faced a storm of criticism for opening up about her diet journey. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who has been proudly displaying her thick figure, is slammed for promoting diet culture after documenting her "10-day smoothie detox" on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old revealed what she consumes in a day under the guidance of a nutritionist. In addition to some green smoothie, she takes detox supplement, super food shake and what she dubs "beauty water." She also keeps hydrated with at least 1 liter of water and alkaline water.

Lizzo documented her detox diet journey.

She put a side-by-side picture showing her face before and after the detox diet. Gushing about the positive result, she wrote underneath the photos, "Both pics I'm laying down... no makeup... bruh the skin."

Not everyone, however, was feeling Lizzo's happiness with the result. Accusing the rapper of fatphobia, one person wrote on Twitter, "I knew it was too good to be true @lizzo body-checking every day on a f**kin 'body detox' and showing it to her millions of followers. Thanks for the fatphobia, I hate it."

Another disappointed fan tweeted, "I literally almost got a lizzo tattoo once,, very glad now that I didn't. If it was her own personal struggle she was keeping to herself that'd be one thing, but to promote it like that??? definitely a betrayal when she's one of the few I thought I could look up to."

A third person commented, "Oh no. Tell me my eyes are lying and I didn't just open Instagram to find @lizzo promoting a liquid diet and shitty detox pills with before and after photos p l e a s e." While she respects Lizzo's choice with her own body, the said critic added, "I'm mad at fatphobia, normalized toxic diet culture and the societal pressure to lose weight and be thin."

She further expressed her disappointment at the star, "I'm sad that Lizzo and her team decided to consciously support a mainly liquid based diet and detox pills. I'm sad that someone who has been a voice for acceptance & change and looked up to went ahead and said yeah, detox is cool!"

Apparently noticing the negative reactions, Lizzo returned to Instagram to address the reason why she underwent detox diet. In a series of Instagram Story videos, she admitted that she "would normally be so afraid and ashamed" to share her experience with the 10-day detox "because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss," but "that is not the case."

"In reality, November stressed me the f**k out," she continued explaining that she did detox diet for health reason. "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.

"I'm so proud of myself. I'm proud of my results. My sleep has improved," she said of the positive results, adding that the diet has helped improve "my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f**king body, my f**king skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b***h and that's it."

Unapologetic about it, Lizzo insisted, "I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys." She then concluded her message, "And every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their bodies."

Lizzo has since received a lot of support from her fans, including one who wrote, "you all lack basic empathy. imagine your body being the subject of constant critique and conversation. i hope lizzo is doing very well and is having a great day today."

Another defended the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker, "Wait people are mad at @lizzo for dieting? Her message is body positivity, no matter the body. I'm a full sized lady who loves her music and feels empowered regardless if she is on a vegan/smoothie kick. She is a musician who doesn't just exist to be my role model."

Someone clapped back at the critics, "So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it. #yallareannoying." Another similarly added, "The only thing Lizzo promotes is doing whatever the f**k you want to do with your body. Which is exactly what she did. She wanted to cleanse her system which is what a detox is. Y'all love reaching for s**t especially when it comes to her. She owes us nothing."