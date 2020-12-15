Pippa Middleton Expecting Second Child With Husband Two Years After Giving Birth to Son

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

The pregnancy news from the younger sister of Kate Middleton has reportedly 'delighted' her entire family amid the difficult year caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Pippa Middleton is set to become a mother once again. Two years after welcoming a son with financier husband James Matthews, the younger sister of Kate Middleton was unveiled to have been expecting their second child together.

Sharing the news of the 37-year-old's pregnancy was a source close to the family. The so-called insider told Page Six, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted."

Pippa and James became first-time parents in October 2018 when she gave birth to a baby boy named Arthur. She delivered her child in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same place where her sister Kate and husband Prince William welcomed their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Back in September 2019, the English socialite opened up about motherhood in Waitrose Weekend fitness column. "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote at that time.

"I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram," she continued sharing. "Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Pippa went on to elaborate, "The classes have structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength, but there's also free play." She then added, "Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit."

Pippa and James tied the knot on May 20, 2017 at St. Mark's Church, at Englefield Estate, Berkshire. During their nuptials, her nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte served as page boy and bridesmaid respectively.