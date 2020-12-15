 
 

Post Malone Ready to Ring In 2021 With Livestream Performance From Las Vegas

Along with Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki, the 'Congratulations' rapper has been tapped as headliners at the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year's Eve 2021 event.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Post Malone will kick off 2021 in the spotlight with a special livestreamed performance from Las Vegas.

The "Congratulations" star will headline the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year's Eve 2021 event, which will launch on December 31 and feature hip-hop newcomer Jack Harlow and dance star Steve Aoki, while Post will take the stage as the clock strikes midnight.

"Ready to bring in 2021 with my friends at Bud Light and kick some a** while doing it," he shared in a statement issued to Billboard.com.

The Park MGM party will be hosted by Lilly Singh, and will offer viewers 21 and over the chance to interact with fellow digital revellers, win prizes, and even 'meet' the artists, with more performers expected to be added to the line-up in the coming days.

Aoki added, "Nothing makes me more excited than performing on New Year's Eve and I am pumped to hit the stage with Bud Light Seltzer this year. I have a special set planned to blast everyone into 2021 the proper way! Let's go!".

The celebration will kick off at 10.30 pm ET here: https://nye.budlight.com/. It will also air on Bud Light's official Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

It will mark the second consecutive year Post has launched the new year onstage - he was a headliner for the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 TV special in Times Square, New York at the end of 2019.

