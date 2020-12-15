 
 

Demi Lovato Keeps Naya Rivera Close in Mind During A Hike

Months after the former 'Glee' star died from drowning, the 'Skyscraper' singer admits to be missing her late friend in a social media clip soundtracked by The Beatles' 'Here Comes the Sun'.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato had late friend Naya Rivera on her mind over the weekend as she enjoyed a sunny hike.

The pop singer took to her Instagram Stories timeline to hail the tragic actress, with whom she had made a guest appearance on "Glee", during her trek as she posted an image of the sun, soundtracked by The Beatles song, "Here Comes the Sun".

Alongside a series of heart emojis, she wrote on the video: "Miss you @nayarivera".

The track was a reference to the "Glee" scene in which their characters first bonded and fell in love.

Naya died in July (20), aged 33, after drowning at Lake Piru in California.

The actress had gone missing after taking a boat ride with her then-four-year-old son, Josey, and her body was discovered in the lake after a five-day search.

Demi subsequently took to social media to pay tribute to her former co-star.

She wrote at the time: "RIP Naya Rivera. I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee."

"The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."

This arrives after Naya's former "Glee" co-stars launched an online campaign to raise money for the late actress' favourite charity, Alexandria House. It is a Los Angeles non-profit which provides safe housing for women and children in need, prior to her drowning death in Lake Piru, California in July.

"If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties," the group, only identified as Team Snixxmas, share on GoFundMe. "The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself... sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn't only glitz, glamour and gay apparel."

