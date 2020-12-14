Kim Kardashian Shares Funny Trick for Mom Tired of Elf on the Shelf Tradition

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares on Instagram Stories that she puts her kids' elves in a jar as they are currently on 'a 10 Day Quarantine!'

Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian no longer needs to collect her children's four different Elves from around the house everyday. Ahead of Christmas, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared one funny trick she had on her sleeves for fellow mothers who are also tired of the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

On Sunday, December 13, the 40-year-old mom took to Instagram Story to show four Elves being put in different jars. "I can't take it anymore!!! Our elves are in quarantine for 10 days. I keep forgetting to move them! I need a break," the wife of Kanye West quipped in the caption of the clips.

In the videos, Kim further explained why she jokingly suggested that the Elves had COVID-19. "OK, so I couldn't take it anymore because I forgot to move the elves one night. So, guess who is in quarantine for 10 days helping out right before Christmas? This gives mom a 10-day break. I hope they roll with it because I'm just tired and I can't remember to move four elves every single night," she elaborated.

The TV personality later posted a picture of the four jars with one piece of paper placed above them. "Hi North, Saint, Chi & Psalm, we are on a 10 Day Quarantine," the note read. "We will have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!"

Kim was not the only celebrity who put the fun in the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon. Around a week prior, Elizabeth Banks, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner took part in Garcelle Beauvais' hilarious Elf on the Shelf parody challenge. The grown-up challenge required those participating to put other stars whose names rhyme with their own on their shoulders.

"NYPD Blue" actress Garcelle first shared a meme on Instagram where she photoshopped herself on Pharrell Williams' shoulder. "You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this," she wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji. She inspired Elizabeth to post a picture of herself with Tom Hanks on her shoulder. "I know you've all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of...," she captioned.

Joining the two actresses in the challenge was "Legally Blonde" actress Reese. She turned to her own Instagram page to share a picture of herself with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dancing on her shoulder. "Oh hey @elizabethbanks! I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese," she jested.

Also having fun with the challenge was Jennifer. Alongside a small picture of Sean Penn on her shoulder, she wrote, "Hey, @reesewitherspoon @elizabethbanks— did you challenge me? I'm pretty sure you did, #PennOnJen."