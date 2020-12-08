Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and More Join 'Elf on the Shelf' Challenge

WENN Celebrity

A number of celebrities including Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Michelle Gellar share their own takes of 'Elf on the Shelf' challenge as Christmas is fast approaching.

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Elizabeth Banks are among the stars who have joined in with Garcelle Beauvais' hilarious Elf on the Shelf parody challenge.

The "NYPD Blue" actress caused a storm on Instagram as she shared her own take on the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, by posting a snap of Pharrell Williams with a teeny Garcelle perched on his shoulder.

"You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this," she wrote, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Mere hours after Garcelle's post, "Charlie's Angels" star Banks joined in the fun and games, sharing a snap of herself with Tom Hanks on her shoulder.

"I know you've all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of...(Inspired by @garcelle)," she wrote.

Then it was Reese's turn, as she posted a shot of herself with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dancing on her shoulder.

"Oh hey @elizabethbanks! I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese," she captioned the hilarious image.

Jennifer was next up, sharing a picture of herself with Sean Penn sitting on her shoulder. "Hey, @reesewitherspoon @elizabethbanks - did you challenge me? I'm pretty sure you did," she wrote, alongside the hashtag, "#PennOnJen."

Other stars to take part in the challenge included Sarah Michelle Gellar - who shared a picture of herself with Dan Brown's "The Da Vinci Code" on her shoulder for "bestseller on Gellar" - Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot, and Bryce Dallas Howard.