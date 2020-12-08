 
 

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and More Join 'Elf on the Shelf' Challenge

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and More Join 'Elf on the Shelf' Challenge
WENN
Celebrity

A number of celebrities including Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Michelle Gellar share their own takes of 'Elf on the Shelf' challenge as Christmas is fast approaching.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Elizabeth Banks are among the stars who have joined in with Garcelle Beauvais' hilarious Elf on the Shelf parody challenge.

The "NYPD Blue" actress caused a storm on Instagram as she shared her own take on the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, by posting a snap of Pharrell Williams with a teeny Garcelle perched on his shoulder.

"You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this," she wrote, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Mere hours after Garcelle's post, "Charlie's Angels" star Banks joined in the fun and games, sharing a snap of herself with Tom Hanks on her shoulder.

"I know you've all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of...(Inspired by @garcelle)," she wrote.

  See also...

Then it was Reese's turn, as she posted a shot of herself with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dancing on her shoulder.

"Oh hey @elizabethbanks! I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese," she captioned the hilarious image.

Jennifer was next up, sharing a picture of herself with Sean Penn sitting on her shoulder. "Hey, @reesewitherspoon @elizabethbanks - did you challenge me? I'm pretty sure you did," she wrote, alongside the hashtag, "#PennOnJen."

Other stars to take part in the challenge included Sarah Michelle Gellar - who shared a picture of herself with Dan Brown's "The Da Vinci Code" on her shoulder for "bestseller on Gellar" - Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

You can share this post!

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Related Posts
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Introduces New Rescue Dog After Losing Family Pet

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Introduces New Rescue Dog After Losing Family Pet

Reese Witherspoon 'Heartbroken' as She Lost Beloved Dog to Cancer

Reese Witherspoon 'Heartbroken' as She Lost Beloved Dog to Cancer

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Jump In to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Jump In to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Gushing Over Son's Debut Single

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Gushing Over Son's Debut Single

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19