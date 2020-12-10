 
 

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay His Rent

The 'Madea' filmmaker has reportedly paid nearly $100,000 to cover the rent of former Hillsong Church pastor and his family as they move to Los Angeles after scandal.

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry has reportedly paid almost $100,000 (£73,500) to cover the Los Angeles rent of his friend, disgraced pastor Carl Lentz.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the "Madea" star shelled out $96,000 (£70,600) to cover a six-month lease on a beachfront property, after Carl, his wife and their three children relocated from New York.

An insider told the publication that Lentz has also been leaning on Perry for emotional support, after the spiritual leader was fired from the popular Hillsong Church East Coast after admitting to cheating on his wife.

"Tyler has been friends with Carl and his wife Laura for years and is sticking by them and their kids during this difficult time," a source said.

News of Perry's generous gift comes as People magazine reported that Lentz is receiving outpatient help with his mental health struggles at a facility which specialises in "depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout."

"He wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work," a source told People. "His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey. He has no ill will towards the church and recognises that they needed to take some course of action to address his missteps."

When he confessed to committing infidelity, Carl Lentz said, "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need (sic)."

