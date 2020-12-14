 
 

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

This is not the first time for the 22-year-old to open up about her skin problems as back in July, she showed her online devotees a process of her undergoing microneedling to treat her acne.

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne isn't one who is shy to say that she's not perfect. The "Midnight Sun" actress treated her Instagram followers to a slew of pictures of her donning black mesh lingerie which allowed her to bare almost everything, including her "back acne."

The red-head beauty could be seen strutting her stuff in the sexy lingerie which she wore underneath a pair black-and-white polkadot pajamas. "Screen shots from this iPhone video. should I post the video ???" she captioned the pictures. Before haters could attack her, the former Disney darling added, "Yes I have back acne don't @ me."

Bella later teased that she might upload the full video on her OnlyFans account. "If I post it it's going up on my OF. I dropped my OF to only 10 dollars crazy," so she continued.

This is not the first time for the 22-year-old to open up about her skin problems. Back in July, the actress/director shared a video on Instagram Stories showing her online devotees how she used a pore vacuum, a container filled with sebum and skin particles, as well as 12 microneedles to treat her skin.

Prior to that, she shared her beauty secrets in a video for Vogue featuring her putting makeup in the morning. "I don't wash my face in the morning because there's a thing called overwashing your face, and when I had really bad acne, that was one of the things I stopped, and it actually helped my skin," she said during her tutorial. "Not that I'm saying you guys have to not wash your face in the morning; it's just something that works for me."

She also clapped back at trolls who slammed her over her acne as some people even accused her of using drugs due to the breakouts. "What, what cuz I don't wear makeup and I'm exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I'm [on] crack?" Bella wrote at the time.

