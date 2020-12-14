Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard leaves a flirty comment on the former reality TV star's Instagram comment after his wife Montana Yao filed for divorce.

Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley are not hiding their feelings for each other anymore. Despite endless criticism directed to them after they were caught dating while he's still married, the pair have been openly flirting on Instagram.

On Saturday, December 12, the 46-year-old former reality TV star posted a stunning selfie of her in full makeup and glamming up in a silver outfit. She asked in the caption, "What makes you the happiest?" Making his feeling for her be known to public, Malik responded to her question in the comment section, "U" along with a heart emoji.

Larsa and Malik were caught holding hands during a date in Miami on November 23, though the pictures only surfaced on December 1. Malik's wife Montana Yao claimed to be blindsided by his relationship with the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, writing on Instagram Stories at the time, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Montana has reportedly filed from divorce from Malik following the cheating scandal. She later claimed that she and her son were kicked out of the house after the NBA star's relationship with "The Real Housewives of Miami" alum was exposed.

"Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused," the Instagram model posted on her Instagram Stories on December 9. Claiming that she hasn't received "any type of apology" from her estranged husband regarding the alleged affair, she added, "I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate."

Meanwhile, Larsa warned her followers not to trust everything they see on social media. "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she posted on December 2.